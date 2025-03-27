Why Frito-Lay Just Issued A Tortilla Chip Recall In 13 States

Tortilla chips are some of the easiest snacks to crush without even thinking about it, but if your bag is from Frito-Lay you may want to check the label, because they are being recalled in 13 states. The recall has been issued by the company over the potential presence of an undeclared allergen, in this case milk. The recall notice says that some bags of Tostitos Cantina Traditional Yellow Corn Tortilla Chips may mistakenly contain some nacho cheese tortilla chips, which would have dairy as an ingredient. The recalled bags were shipped to the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

While 13 states is quite a few, only 1,300 bags have been recalled, and no reactions have yet been reported. The affected Tostitos chips have been on sale since March 7. The recalled chips are in a standard 13 ounce bag, have a UPC of 28400 52848, and will also have two other very specific labels. The "Guaranteed Fresh" label on the bag will be 20 MAY 2025, and one of four possible manufacturing codes. The codes are: 471106504 18 13:XX, 471106505 85 13:XX, 471106506 85 13:XX, or 471106507 85 13:XX, and the XX on each code may be a number between 30 and 55. All of this information can also be found on the FDA recall alert.