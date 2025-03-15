12 Mistakes People Make When Shopping For Gluten-Free Food
If you're new to the world of gluten-free eating, you probably have a lot of questions. Getting your palate used to new foods is hard enough, but add to that the ins and outs of finding grocery items suitable for a wheat-free diet, and it's easy to start feeling stressed.
Relax. Though there's a lot to know about gluten-free eating, shopping for wheat-less food doesn't have to be hard. Knowing what to look for is half the battle, and with a little planning and creativity, you may just find that you love your new gluten-free diet and that it is sustainable, after all. In this post, we're detailing everything you need to know about gluten-free shopping. From uncovering sneaky ingredients to strategic planning, our hope is to help you approach your gluten-free grocery shopping with confidence. Pull up a seat and lend us an ear as we break down the details concerning all you need to know about shopping for a wheat-free diet in today's post.
Disclaimer: The information mentioned in this post is not intended to be taken as medical advice. As always, consult your doctor for any specific medical needs.
Assuming that certain types of grain are automatically gluten-free
When you're new to gluten-free grocery shopping, it might be tempting to go straight for grains that are (seemingly) naturally gluten-free without much thought. The problem is that while grains like oatmeal are naturally wheat-free, they can still become contaminated with gluten during processing. Oatmeal isn't the only grain that this concept applies to — other grains, especially packaged varieties, may contain gluten, as well. Rice and corn, for example, are naturally gluten-free — however, purchasing processed and prepackaged versions of each could increase your chances of gluten exposure.
To know if the grains you purchase are gluten-free, always look for the "gluten-free" label, which guarantees that the food you are purchasing contains less than 20 parts per million (ppm), as set forth by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). If the food item you purchase does not contain this label, be sure to check the ingredients list thoroughly for wheat-containing components. Note also that certain ingredients, like barley, won't necessarily be listed as a part of the "allergens" section that often accompanies food ingredient labels. Thus, looking for the term "wheat" as a part of the allergens section may not be enough — you'll need to do a scan of the actual ingredients yourself to safely conclude that the item you're purchasing does not contain gluten. Lastly, some grocery items, like Cheerios, may still cause symptoms in people with Celiac disease or gluten-sensitive individuals despite being gluten-free — consume with caution.
Always replacing regular flour with gluten-free flour at a 1-to-1 ratio
Not all types of gluten-free flour are created equal. Some types of gluten-free flour options are made up of only one type of grain, while others, like this King Arthur Gluten-Free All-Purpose Flour will contain a blend of different flours and ingredients. It is important to understand that every type of flour will taste different and even yield sundry results when cooking or baking and that only certain types of flour can be substituted at a 1-to-1 ratio with traditional wheat flour.
If you're looking for a single-ingredient flour you can use to replace wheat flour, you may consider almond flour or oat flour (if measured by weight), though with caveats. While both can technically work as a cup-for-cup substitution for wheat flour, you may find that you need more or less depending on your recipe. Note also that there will be drastic differences in taste and texture depending on which flour substitution you choose, so do your research, especially when baking, before buying supplies and getting started.
Of course, gluten-free flour blends are also available. These blends usually contain a variety of ingredients, including xanthan gum, that help with taste and texture. When cooking or baking with gluten-free flour blends, take care to note instructions on the package, as some will advertise themselves as cup-for-cup gluten-free flour blends, and some will not. We recommend trying a couple of different brands before settling on the one you like best.
Thinking all gluten-free foods are healthy
Though gluten-free eating may seem to be a "health" fad in the eyes of some, the truth is that foods without wheat aren't automatically healthier — at least, not for people who aren't sensitive to gluten. For people with Celiac disease and those who are gluten sensitive, avoiding wheat is a necessity, as consuming it causes unwanted symptoms. Still, that doesn't mean all gluten-free items will be nutritious in a practical sense. On the contrary, many gluten-free items still contain ridiculously high amounts of calories, sugar, carbs, sodium, and fat, meaning that if you were planning to hop on a gluten-free diet to lose weight, you may end up sorely disappointed.
Take gluten-free pizza, for example. We've seen some wheat-less frozen pizza options on the shelf containing just as many calories, sugar, carbs, sodium, and fat as the next pizza – if not more. The same is true of gluten-free donuts, cakes, cookies, and muffins – the "gluten free" label in these cases does not mean "healthy."
This isn't to say there are no healthy gluten-free alternatives on the market — as you'll learn later in this piece, there are plenty of viable ways to stick to a gluten-free diet that is both delicious and nutritious. The moral of the story here is simply to examine nutrition labels on gluten-free items just as closely as you would any other food to ensure it is indeed beneficial to your health.
Not accounting for the textural differences often associated with gluten-free foods
When you're transitioning from wheat-containing food items to gluten-free, the textural differences can be shocking. Because gluten is what gives bread, pizza dough, and baked goods their delightfully chewy texture, eating the same kinds of foods without the presence of gluten can be a jarring and disappointing experience. Most gluten-free food items designed to mimic gluten-containing foods will have a dry, rough, and crumbly mouthfeel comparatively. These foods will often also taste very different than the traditional versions you may be used to.
Because of these hard truths, it is imperative that you adjust your expectations when it comes to consuming gluten-free foods. Gluten-free food items designed to mimic wheat-containing foods will usually taste and feel different — and that's okay. Over time, you'll likely find gluten-free substitutions you enjoy which will make your gluten-free grocery purchases more satisfying.
If you're sick of the search and can't quite find a gluten-free replacement that satisfies your cravings, try nixing the food item altogether — for example, try replacing a traditional cheeseburger on bread with a lettuce-wrapped version complete with your favorite burger toppings. Need even more ideas? Stick around, and we'll unveil more delicious gluten-free substitutions that don't require grain replacements later in the article.
Forgetting to budget for the price markup that often accompanies gluten-free food
One major mistake we often see people making when shopping for gluten-free food is forgetting to account for markups in price. Something as simple as a box of plain pasta noodles could yield shockingly different price points, depending on what the noodles are made out of. For example, a 32-ounce box of Barilla spaghetti noodles costs around $1.89 on Amazon, while a box of Barilla gluten-free spaghetti noodles on Amazon costs a shocking $2.62 for only 12 ounces. This same is true of bread; you'll scarcely find a gluten-free loaf running for $2 to $3. Instead, expect to pay upwards of $5 or more per loaf, and even then, the slices might be smaller than what you're used to.
This concept also applies to other types of food, including prepackaged specialty gluten-free meals, snacks, and oats. A canister of gluten-free oatmeal can run as much as $1 or $2 more when compared to the conventional varieties of the same brand and size.
Thus, though convenient, gluten-free options at the grocery store can often send your grocery bill soaring. Try looking for coupons before embarking upon your routine gluten-free shopping trip or making your own wheat-less snacks and bread at home.
Failing to realize that your body may not accept all gluten-free food alternatives
Some of us will learn this the hard way, but not every gluten-free item will agree with our bodies, whether they contain gluten or not. We're not just talking about gluten-contaminated groceries here — we're talking about grocery items that truly are gluten-free but still produce unwanted symptoms.
A great example of a food item that is "gluten-free" but may also cause unwanted symptoms is garbanzo bean flour. Bob's Red Mill All-Purpose Flour is one of the best gluten-free flour options we've found out there (at least in our opinion), but it also contains garbanzo bean flour, which may be difficult to digest for some people. Other gluten-free grain types, like millet, sometimes found marketed as a part of several ingredients that make up "ancient grains" on the packaging, can produce similar effects, yielding a variety of unwanted symptoms in certain individuals.
Ultimately, the gluten-free ingredients you can tolerate will differ based on your sensitivities. As you go about your gluten-free journey, it's important to listen to your body and follow its cues. If you notice ill effects after eating a certain ingredient, don't continue to purchase it, even if it is technically gluten-free.
Forgetting that non-grain prepackaged items often contain gluten
Besides the obvious grocery items that contain gluten (such as pizza, cakes, pasta, and biscuits), there are other wheat-containing groceries that might not be as easy to spot. Some items like gravy packets, potato chips, and even some "corn" tortillas may have wheat lurking within, explaining why many gluten-free diets sometimes contain surprising amounts of gluten. Flour, malt, and other ingredients are often used in prepackaged groceries to assist with texture and flavor. Sadly, it can be hard to determine which food items contain gluten and which don't when there is no gluten-free label — thus, you'll need to conduct thorough research to stay well-versed on which ingredients may trigger gluten-related symptoms in order to avoid them.
Other ingredients to watch out for include those with the word "malt" (such as malt flavor and malt vinegar often found in salt and vinegar chips ), brewer's yeast, dextrin (not to be confused with "dextrose"), barley, and rye. Surprisingly, soy sauce is also another common trigger (try opting for gluten-free brands like San-J Tamari Gluten-Free Soy Sauce, instead) as are some brands of cauliflower pizza. As always, do your research, ask questions, and consult your doctor for additional help if needed to help keep your shopping cart gluten-free.
Neglecting to shop the perimeter
Shopping the perimeter is almost always a good idea anyway, but when it comes to gluten-free shopping, it can provide a clear strategy that can help you to better avoid foods containing gluten. While there will certainly still be foods containing gluten on the perimeter of the store, chances are that there will be a significantly lesser amount. This is because the perimeter of the store usually contains items like cheese, milk, yogurt, and other dairy products, along with fresh produce, meats, and eggs. As always, you'll want to check every product you pick up carefully to ensure gluten isn't hidden in even these items — pre-seasoned meats, for example, and prepackaged foods may still contain gluten.
As for whether or not you should totally avoid all middle aisles, the answer is usually no. Admittedly, perimeter-only shopping may leave some things out; wheat-less items like rice, gluten-free oats, and other Celiac-friendly foods are often found there. Even so, you'll need to keep your goals in mind and have a clear idea of what you want to buy before shopping to avoid violating any dietary restrictions or goals you may have in place.
Forgetting to locate the gluten-free section of the store
Not every store will have a "gluten-free section" per se, but many do, even if it isn't super obvious. Many items intended for gluten-free eating are grouped into one area of the store and are often with other food items deemed "healthy" or "natural." We've also seen certain types of gluten-free groceries grouped in baking aisles, and have found many wheat-less snacks corralled with the likes of protein bars and other specialty goods.
With that said, you won't always find gluten-free foods designated to one area — instead, some gluten-free food items are placed directly next to conventional ones so that patrons can easily see them. Gluten-free bread, for example, may be placed directly next to traditional bread. Unfortunately, because of the sporadic placement of gluten-free groceries, gluten-free grocery shopping can be difficult. We'd suggest finding a mart you love, locating where it keeps most of its gluten-free foods, and going from there. Once you get the hang of it, you'll likely notice that most other marts take a similar approach, and your wheat-free shopping trips may become shorter and easier over time.
Not researching popular gluten-free brands ahead of time
Taking time out to research top gluten-free brands probably doesn't sound like the most exciting task. Still, doing so can take some of the guesswork out of shopping for gluten-free groceries and can help boost confidence in the foods you're eating.
A few well-known gluten-free brands include Udi's, Canyon Bakehouse, and Jovial. Be aware that some brands, like Bob's Red Mill, Amy's Kitchen, and Annie's Homegrown are not exclusively gluten-free but do sell wheat-less products as part of their lineups. Also, despite the many gluten-free options out there, it's always a good idea to double-check that a gluten-free label is present before purchasing — it's better to be safe than sorry, especially if you have gluten sensitivities that are severe.
Lastly, if you don't have time to research popular gluten-free brands beforehand, you should at least consider checking reviews for wheat-less items you haven't yet tried. Because the texture and flavor of gluten-free foods can veer so far off from what most are used to, it can help to research reviews before purchasing. Trust us on this one — we've had our fair share of icky gluten-free foods, and with the cost of groceries being so high, it's worth it to check customer reviews ahead of time.
Neglecting to meal plan
By now you know that gluten-free shopping isn't always the most straightforward shopping experience. But no need to worry — meal planning is an easy way to strategize your shopping before you grab a shopping cart. By planning your meals ahead of time, you can write a list, stick to it, and maybe even lower your grocery bill in the process.
To start, it might help to stick with food items you are certain don't contain gluten and work from there. Think about fruits, veggies, and proteins that you enjoy and what meals you can make out of those. Add to them your favorite gluten-free spices and toppings to make them even more satisfying. Certain recipes that combine surprising flavors, like this grilled zucchini and peach salad, are a great place to start.
Once you've got a few recipes planned, go ahead and decide which gluten-free substitutes to purchase (wheat-free bread, pasta, and so forth); this is also a great time to research those high-quality gluten-free brands we talked about. How many or as few substitutes you'll purchase will be up to you, though you should keep in mind that more replacements might mean a higher grocery bill in the end. Finally, head to your local budget-friendly grocery store and start shopping — you'll feel more at peace knowing exactly what to buy and may not need to spend as much time checking labels as you would have if you hadn't meal planned.
Forgetting that grains can be replaced with other more creative alternatives
While we're on the subject of meal planning, it helps to remember that directly substituting bread and pasta with other non-gluten items isn't always necessary. Sure, having a slice of gluten-free bread is a great way to satiate cravings for a traditional loaf, but it isn't your only option. Other alternatives exist that can make the task of shopping for gluten-free food easier and cheaper to boot.
Rather than loading up on gluten-free bread and pasta substitutions, why not nix them entirely? Try replacing the bread on a burger with a lettuce wrap (it's a common ordering mistake to forget that places like Jersey Mike's, Five Guys, and others carry such options) or take a stab at a pizza bowl or zucchini lasagna when cravings for Italian fare hit. Don't forget options like zoodles — just know that options like these will prove lighter than wheat-containing options and may be hard to adjust to, especially in terms of satiating your appetite. Account for this by eating more boiled potatoes, eggs, fish, string cheese, Greek yogurt, and other food items high in protein.