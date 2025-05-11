The Refreshing Summer Pizza That Starts With A Slice Of Watermelon

Fruit on pizza is definitely a thing. Pineapple pizza is quite popular with some people, even if others can't stand it; meanwhile, Sweden is all about bananas and pizza.

Watermelon as a topping doesn't seem to have caught on quite yet, but that's okay, since we're actually talking about a different kind of watermelon pizza. Instead of a standard tomato and cheese pie finished off with watermelon chunks, this meal is a trompe l'oeil treat with a round slice of watermelon standing in for both pizza crust and red-colored sauce.

Essentially, watermelon pizza provides a way to break free of the watermelon-feta salad cliché that was already a bit shopworn back in the 20-teens. It uses many of the same ingredients: a sprinkling of feta takes the place of the mozzarella on a standard pizza, while the toppings can include chopped tomatoes, olives, red onions, and parsley or mint leaves. (The greenery might be playing the part of basil, or you could even use actual basil.) Balsamic vinegar can also be deployed if you want more of a gourmet pizza (or salad). Slicing the watermelon into wedges for serving allows it to retain its resemblance to pizza while making for a fun twist on the concept of savory fruit salad.