14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying Watermelon At The Store

If you've purchased (or just eaten) your fair share of watermelon, then you are likely well aware that two different melons, purchased on the same day at the same store, can be wildly different. If you pick a near-perfect watermelon, you get a sweet, juicy, tasty treat that tastes like the very essence of summer. If you pick a poor watermelon, you get a bland, less-than-ripe snack that's the definition of disappointing. Thankfully, though, which you get when you buy a watermelon isn't just all down to luck. There are certain things you can do or not do at the store, that can help you best ensure that you buy the best, tastiest watermelon possible.

A lot of the mistakes everyone makes when buying watermelon at the store are simply related to not slowing down and not paying attention. You need to really look at, feel, and listen to (yes, listen) a watermelon before placing it in your shopping cart. Here's what you need to know.