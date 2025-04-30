Pick The Sweetest Watermelon At The Store With A Simple 2-Finger Trick

Once you bring your watermelon home — the one with green stripes that are two finger widths apart — you probably don't want to waste any time before cutting it open and enjoying it. If you spend the rest of your life simply eating slices of watermelon as they are, that's just fine. But, if you want to get creative with a perfectly ripe, sweet, and juicy watermelon, there is no shortage of culinary ideas, and we don't just mean putting chunks of it in salads or trying the unsual combo of watermelon and mustard.

A cold, refreshing watermelon granita is an easy recipe that comes together with just a few ingredients: fresh watermelon, lime juice, and sugar. After blending these, freezing the mixture, and scraping the semi-frozen liquid with a fork, you'll get an icy treat that tastes like an intensely-flavored snow cone.

Sweet watermelon is also a welcome ingredient in several cocktails, like mojitos and margaritas. When you use a ripe melon, no watermelon schnapps are required, which is a major win in our opinion.

Did you know watermelon slices and chunks can also be a doppelganger for fish? When marinated with ingredients like soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, and rice vinegar and then baked, it's an especially convincing dupe for bluefin, yellowfin, and ahi tuna. Try placing cubes of it in poke bowls and slices on your nigiri, and see what we mean.