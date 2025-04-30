Pick The Sweetest Watermelon At The Store With A Simple 2-Finger Trick
There are few things more satisfying or refreshing than biting into a slice of cold watermelon in the height of summer heat. It's like eating air-conditioning and drinking water at the same time, and it's a timeless treat. Everyone from toddlers to Boomers can't help but grin when a platter of bright pink watermelon is placed on the picnic table. This is why it's so disappointing when you bite into an enticing looking slice only to find it tasteless and boring, proving that looks can indeed be deceiving. There are several well-known tips for how to choose the best watermelon every time, but a lesser known one is right at your fingertips — literally.
According to some, if the green stripes that run along a watermelon are two finger widths apart, you've got a ripe, sweet watermelon on your hands. But it doesn't hurt to run through a couple of other quality checks as well, like knocking or thumping the exterior; a deep, hollow sound generally indicates a very juicy melon. And finding a pale white or yellow spot, known as a field spot or ground spot, is another way to tell if a watermelon is ripe. The fruit's shape can also be a telling factor as to what you can expect once you split the watermelon open; a round watermelon is typically sweeter and less watery than an elongated melon.
What to do with a perfectly sweet watermelon
Once you bring your watermelon home — the one with green stripes that are two finger widths apart — you probably don't want to waste any time before cutting it open and enjoying it. If you spend the rest of your life simply eating slices of watermelon as they are, that's just fine. But, if you want to get creative with a perfectly ripe, sweet, and juicy watermelon, there is no shortage of culinary ideas, and we don't just mean putting chunks of it in salads or trying the unsual combo of watermelon and mustard.
A cold, refreshing watermelon granita is an easy recipe that comes together with just a few ingredients: fresh watermelon, lime juice, and sugar. After blending these, freezing the mixture, and scraping the semi-frozen liquid with a fork, you'll get an icy treat that tastes like an intensely-flavored snow cone.
Sweet watermelon is also a welcome ingredient in several cocktails, like mojitos and margaritas. When you use a ripe melon, no watermelon schnapps are required, which is a major win in our opinion.
Did you know watermelon slices and chunks can also be a doppelganger for fish? When marinated with ingredients like soy sauce, mirin, sesame oil, and rice vinegar and then baked, it's an especially convincing dupe for bluefin, yellowfin, and ahi tuna. Try placing cubes of it in poke bowls and slices on your nigiri, and see what we mean.