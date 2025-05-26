The Surefire Way To Pick A Sweet Watermelon Using Just Your Eyes

If this wisdom comes too late and you've already purchased an unripe melon, this doesn't mean it's unusable. I personally would be happy to take it off your hands, since I've never cared for sweet fruit and deliberately buy produce before it ripens. (So much for that old adage I made up, although admittedly it was for your benefit.) To me, underripe watermelon is no tragedy, and it needn't be for you, either, if you know what to do with it. Underripe melon is at its best in a watermelon salad, since no one expects salad ingredients to be super-sweet. You could stick with the classic melon-mint-feta combo that was so popular a few years ago, but here are a few more recipe ideas if you find those salads too cliched. Unripe melon can also be grilled and then sprinkled with sugar to sweeten it up, while it could also be pickled (and don't forget to pickle the rinds, too).

Of course, it could be that your yellow-bellied melon spent a bit too much time in the sun and, as a result, is overripe. It will likely have a grainy, mealy texture and won't be all that juicy. However, it should still be edible as long as it hasn't started to rot. While you probably won't want to eat the melon as-is, it'll work just fine in sorbet, smoothies, slushies, or other recipes where the flesh goes straight into the blender.