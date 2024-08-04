Just Trust Us: Watermelon Sandwiches Are A Juicy Delight

Upon some not-so-perfectly-cut pieces of watermelon, I stacked two thick slices of mozzarella, two slices of dill pickle, two large leaves of fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. I now realize most videos use a balsamic reduction rather than a vinaigrette, but this was close enough.

The first bite was drippier and juicier than any other sandwich I've ever eaten. The most surprising thing about this sandwich was that I never would have thought to combine mozzarella and pickles, but these two ingredients belonged together. The milky and light acidity of the mozzarella tasted like it was always meant to be topped with the vinegar of a pickle slice. The fresh basil gave the lightest bit of crunch to an otherwise soft sandwich, but it didn't deliver a strong contribution in terms of flavor. The balsamic dressing was like a cherry on top, and the hint of sweetness from the watermelon came in to balance it all out.

The mess of the sandwich was a bit much. I kept reaching for a napkin or to rinse off my fingers because I didn't like the sticky feeling of balsamic and watermelon juice running down my wrists. However, this was a small price to pay for such a refreshing bite. Depending on how thick your slices are, this could be a light snack or a satisfying lunch. Either way, this sandwich is a winner in a sea of questionable viral food trends.

