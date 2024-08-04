Just Trust Us: Watermelon Sandwiches Are A Juicy Delight
The watermelon sandwich trend has crossed platforms from TikTok to Instagram and even YouTube, bringing with it the most refreshing and surprising bite of the summer. This isn't like the watermelon burger trend of a few years ago; instead of being the filling of the sandwich, the sliced watermelon acts as the "bread." Instagram user @linder_surprise has received over 300,000 likes on Instagram alone for their video stacking mozzarella cheese, pickle slices, balsamic glaze, and fresh basil sandwiched between perfect squared slices of watermelon.
The popularity of this sandwich has gone so far as to reach music producer and famed boyfriend of Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco. Blanco tried the sandwich on his own TikTok account (and even roped Gomez into it), receiving 3.6 million views in the process.
I needed to try the trend to see if this off-the-wall idea would work. For the sake of staying true to the source material, and because like my girl Selena Gomez, I love pickles, I built my sandwich just like @linder_surprise and Benny Blanco. While Gomez was not a fan of the trend, my reaction was much more positive. Finally — a summer food trend I can get behind wholeheartedly.
What does a watermelon sandwich taste like?
Upon some not-so-perfectly-cut pieces of watermelon, I stacked two thick slices of mozzarella, two slices of dill pickle, two large leaves of fresh basil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette. I now realize most videos use a balsamic reduction rather than a vinaigrette, but this was close enough.
The first bite was drippier and juicier than any other sandwich I've ever eaten. The most surprising thing about this sandwich was that I never would have thought to combine mozzarella and pickles, but these two ingredients belonged together. The milky and light acidity of the mozzarella tasted like it was always meant to be topped with the vinegar of a pickle slice. The fresh basil gave the lightest bit of crunch to an otherwise soft sandwich, but it didn't deliver a strong contribution in terms of flavor. The balsamic dressing was like a cherry on top, and the hint of sweetness from the watermelon came in to balance it all out.
The mess of the sandwich was a bit much. I kept reaching for a napkin or to rinse off my fingers because I didn't like the sticky feeling of balsamic and watermelon juice running down my wrists. However, this was a small price to pay for such a refreshing bite. Depending on how thick your slices are, this could be a light snack or a satisfying lunch. Either way, this sandwich is a winner in a sea of questionable viral food trends.
What else can you put in a watermelon sandwich?
The short answer to the question of what to put in a watermelon sandwich is truly anything you want. The only key ingredient is the watermelon "bread." Outside of this, some people have made the sandwich their own by making it closer to a Caprese sandwich with slices of tomato, olive oil, and balsamic glaze.
Other folks have have swapped the mozzarella for feta cheese, added in strawberries and cucumber slices, and sprinkled kosher salt for added flavoring. Others have gone even further outside the box by making the sandwich a candy-based treat. Yes, one TikTok creator stacked their watermelon creation with various Mexican candies including Pulparindo (a Mexican candy made with Tamarind pulp, sugar, salt, and chili peppers), and Skwinkles, a spicy, chewy candy with chamoy flavoring.
In the end, whatever you want a watermelon sandwich to be, you can make it happen. Just remember to have plenty of napkins on hand because every watermelon sandwich is going to be dripping with flavor.