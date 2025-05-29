Can You Safely Eat A Split Watermelon?

Summer is approaching, and with it, seasonal produce. Often, that means pulling out your phone for a Google in your kitchen or local produce stand to find out how to pick the best tomatoes or to ask if corn with matted brown silk is still fresh? Another pressing question for the times is if it's safe to eat split watermelon.

Well, that depends on what you mean by "split." No, you shouldn't eat a watermelon if there's a gash in the rind — that's just common sense. But watermelons with split insides are a little trickier. The short answer is: Yes, a watermelon with cracked innards is perfectly safe. Despite the lack of risk, is there any reason why you might not want to eat a split watermelon? What causes the cracks in the first place?

Contrary to some sketchy internet science, split watermelon flesh isn't necessarily a sign the fruit is a GMO or raised using growth hormones. Cracked watermelons won't, as one YouTube video claimed, explode or cause tumors. The cracks, known as hollow heart disorder, are a perfectly normal response to growth conditions.

"It's not like a disease where you have a fungus or a bacteria or a nematode in the area," Gordon Johnson, a University of Delaware researcher, told Phys.org. "It is something that occurs when it occurs, and doesn't occur when it doesn't occur." Johnson's research found that gashes in watermelon flesh are typically a result of poor pollination. Factors like chilly weather or droughts can be culprits, too.