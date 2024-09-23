Pick Out The Best Corn Possible With The Silk Test

Corn's silk is a pretty reliable indication of its freshness, but there are a few other factors to be aware of, too. First, look for husks that are green rather than yellow or brown, as these also indicate that the corn is past its prime. The exception to this color rule is the bottom of the corn, where it's been snapped off the stalk; that area will be white when the corn is fresh but grow brown over time.

The husks should look like they fit tightly around the ear and should be free of holes, as these could mean worms have been snacking on the corn. Once you've found an ear that passes this visual test, pick it up. It should have some heft to it, indicating that its sugars haven't begun converting to starches, a process that dries the corn out. The ear should feel uniform, with no evident holes or lumps.

The next challenge is keeping your corn fresh. The best solution is to buy it the day you want to eat it and keep it out of the refrigerator — cold temperatures will hasten that sugar-to-starch conversion. If you have to put it in cold storage, however, leave the corn in its husk, wrap it in plastic or place it in a paper bag, and then stick it in the vegetable drawer. Keep it there until you're ready to eat it, ideally within three days.