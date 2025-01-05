Are Metal Or Plastic Cookie Cutters Better For Your Bakes?

Holiday cookies are a timeless family tradition that always keeps us coming back for more. If your holiday baking spree has yet to begin, give it a kickstart with some classic holiday cookie recipes, or mix things up and try something new. A solid cookie dough and a bag of shaped cookie cutters can turn a simple dessert into a family arts and crafts session. You can make your gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or use premade dough from the refrigerated section of your local grocery store. There are even plenty of gluten-free sugar cookie recipes out there to cater to family members with food allergies.

Of course, you could fast-track the whole experience by buying your holiday cookies instead of baking them, but then you'll miss out on the memories you could make in the process. Cutting out cute holiday shapes with the people you hold dear may even become a household holiday ritual. There are so many unique shapes and designs to choose from but deciding between metal and plastic cookie cutters can be tricky. Both options have their pros and cons but, in my opinion, metal cookie cutters win out since they are more environmentally sustainable, last longer than plastic, and can be safely reused every year.