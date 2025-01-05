Are Metal Or Plastic Cookie Cutters Better For Your Bakes?
Holiday cookies are a timeless family tradition that always keeps us coming back for more. If your holiday baking spree has yet to begin, give it a kickstart with some classic holiday cookie recipes, or mix things up and try something new. A solid cookie dough and a bag of shaped cookie cutters can turn a simple dessert into a family arts and crafts session. You can make your gingerbread cookie dough from scratch or use premade dough from the refrigerated section of your local grocery store. There are even plenty of gluten-free sugar cookie recipes out there to cater to family members with food allergies.
Of course, you could fast-track the whole experience by buying your holiday cookies instead of baking them, but then you'll miss out on the memories you could make in the process. Cutting out cute holiday shapes with the people you hold dear may even become a household holiday ritual. There are so many unique shapes and designs to choose from but deciding between metal and plastic cookie cutters can be tricky. Both options have their pros and cons but, in my opinion, metal cookie cutters win out since they are more environmentally sustainable, last longer than plastic, and can be safely reused every year.
Metal cookie cutters create timeless traditions
If tradition is an important factor in your holiday baking routine, having utensils with a history can add to the significance of family rituals. Metal cookie cutters are commonly made from aluminum, stainless steel, copper, and tin. These materials can rust if they are left in water too long but following caretaking instructions can help preserve them for many years. (Metal cookie cutters should be washed and dried by hand as they can get bent or rusted in the dishwasher.)
Scrubbing your metal cutters with abrasive tools should be avoided to prevent scratches and abrasions on the metal surface. If your cookie cutters do become damaged don't worry, there are ways to restore them to their former glory. You could even scrub down grandma's old, rusted cookie cutters with a sheet of sandpaper and use them to make cookies with your own grandchildren since metal utensils are made to stand the test of time. Plus, you get the added bonus of baking delicious festive treats without having to worry about microplastics.