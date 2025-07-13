It Turns Out You Can Eat Too Much Watermelon

Grilled burgers and hot dogs are quintessential BBQ fare, but nothing screams "cookout" quite like a sweet watermelon. The fruity aroma alone transports us to the nostalgic, carefree days of childhood, spitting out the seeds while relishing a fresh slice as adults congregated around the grill. Still, just like anything else in life, you don't want to overdo it. As tempting as it is to fill up on the hydrating fruit during watermelon season, it is possible to eat too much.

Watermelon is a great way to get a tasty boost of hydration in the dog days of summer, being roughly 91% water, but it also boasts a significant amount of fructose. When too much of the natural sugar is consumed, it can cause stomach issues such as diarrhea and nausea. If you want to avoid making emergency trips to the restroom while participating in all the outdoor activities that watermelon generally pops up around, it's best to eat it in moderation.

Another reason to enjoy watermelon with some restraint is that, in rare cases, eating too much can actually change the pigment of the skin. The chemical that gives the fruit its signature ruby red color, lycopene, has been known to gather on the exterior layers of people's skin when ingested in large doses. The condition, known as lycopenemia, isn't considered detrimental and will dissipate by simply avoiding foods high in lycopene. Still, if you want to dodge sporting an orange hue, be generous with the sunscreen and keep your watermelon consumption in check.