Can You Really Freeze Watermelon Slices For Later?

A slice of sweet, juicy watermelon is a slice of summer itself. But unless you're having a party, this fruit can also be a bit of a commitment: The classic cultivar can grow up to 45 pounds, while the seedless varieties most popular today can reach 25 pounds. That's a lot of fruit to figure out what to do with. If you're looking at leftovers, start from the outside: You can pickle your watermelon rinds in vinegar, which both reduces food waste and gives you a delicious, slightly unusual accoutrement to stick on your next charcuterie tray.

But as everyone knows — in watermelons as in life — it's what's inside that really counts. While you can easily store cut watermelon slices in the refrigerator, the freezer offers a longer-term storage option that's just about as effortless. A few key tips: You want to freeze watermelon when it's at its ripest, to seal in all that summer flavor. You'll also want to remove the rind and, unless you're working with a seedless variety, any seeds as well, since they'll be harder to take out later.

As with other fruits, freezing changes the melon's structure, so it won't be possible to thaw it and enjoy as if it were fresh from the store. But with a little processing and a tiny bit of forethought, there are plenty of uses you'll be able to get out of the frozen fruit, from smoothies to popsicles to sorbets.

