It's Time To Start Storing Leftover Watermelon The Right Way
It's summertime, also known as the season for barbecues. Sure, burgers and hot dogs are celebrities this time of year, but we all know the watermelon remains a timeless staple on hot days (you can even grill watermelon as part of your barbecue). If you buy a large watermelon for your next gathering, there's a good chance that part of the melon may not be used for the first round of servings.
If you need to store a large piece of cut watermelon, the best practice is to place plastic wrap tightly around the exposed flesh part of the melon and store it in the fridge. The plastic wrap will prevent outside food particles, odors, spills, or anything else from getting onto the melon. It will also help to keep the edible part of the melon juicy and fresh so the next time you cut into it, it will still feel like a brand-new melon. Watermelon stored this way can be kept in the fridge for up to one week.
Other watermelon storage methods
You're not always left with only a large chunk of watermelon to store. There are times when smaller pieces of cut watermelon will need to be saved for later. However, instead of wrapping each piece in plastic wrap, there's an easier way. Cubed or triangle-cut watermelon (or pizza cut as I like to call them), can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge. Melon stored this way can be kept for three to four days before the juices begin to drain — with them will go the flavor.
To extend the life of watermelon even further, it can be stored in the freezer. You'll want to remove the rind and seeds before freezing as this will make for much easier preparation and eating later on. Place your cut melon in a single layer on a baking sheet and keep it in the freezer for several hours or until frozen. Once your melon is frozen remove it from the baking sheet and store it in an airtight freezer-safe container. Freezing watermelon will keep it good to eat for 9 to 12 months. Once thawed, it will be less sweet and crunchy than it was when fresh.
Preventing and spotting a bad watermelon
Watermelon needs to be stored promptly after it is cut to minimize the risk of food-borne illness. The CDC recommends not eating cut watermelon left out for over two hours. If you're planning on storing leftovers, do so before the two-hour mark to prevent the growth of harmful bacteria like Listeria.
The CDC also recommends any cut watermelon stored in the fridge be consumed within a week. Keep Food Safe notes several ways to tell if your watermelon has gone bad if you're storing it for later consumption. If you're storing pieces with the rind attached, a soft or discolored rind is a sign of a bad melon. Mold or a bad smell are some pretty good indicators that your watermelon has gone south. Of course, there's always the taste test. If your melon tastes bad, it probably is bad, and it's best to toss it out.
Watermelon can be a good snack to graze for several days when stored safely. So enjoy your summer treat, store it properly, and don't be afraid to pick the larger melon.