It's Time To Start Storing Leftover Watermelon The Right Way

It's summertime, also known as the season for barbecues. Sure, burgers and hot dogs are celebrities this time of year, but we all know the watermelon remains a timeless staple on hot days (you can even grill watermelon as part of your barbecue). If you buy a large watermelon for your next gathering, there's a good chance that part of the melon may not be used for the first round of servings.

If you need to store a large piece of cut watermelon, the best practice is to place plastic wrap tightly around the exposed flesh part of the melon and store it in the fridge. The plastic wrap will prevent outside food particles, odors, spills, or anything else from getting onto the melon. It will also help to keep the edible part of the melon juicy and fresh so the next time you cut into it, it will still feel like a brand-new melon. Watermelon stored this way can be kept in the fridge for up to one week.