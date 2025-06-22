The Watermelon Myth You Have To Stop Believing

It's summer, exactly in the middle of watermelon season. And it's indeed the season to be slicing up watermelons (or cubing them; you've got lots of watermelon-cutting methods) and having a cool, refreshing fruit to bite into whenever it gets too hot outside. If you've been checking social media for tips on how to choose a fresh melon, though, you may have been subjected to watermelon misinformation: the idea that there are male or female watermelons that look and taste different.

In the internet's wide-ranging stew of dubious information and rumors, every now and then, you might see a claim going around that you can spot male watermelons that are longer-shaped and more tasteless and watery. Meanwhile, female watermelons are larger, rounder, and taste more sweet. However, despite this information spreading online, none of it is remotely true: we use the terms "male" and "female" to refer to different parts of a plant. Watermelon plants contain both of those parts, which means that every watermelon is technically both male and female. If someone is telling you about the sex of a watermelon, tell them that watermelons do not work that way.