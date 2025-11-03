You're Still Cooking Frozen Fries In The Oven? That's Cute (& Not Crispy)

Frozen french fries may have a reputation for being subpar, but even some restaurants like Shake Shack have chosen to stick with frozen fries with great results. They are easy and straightforward, satisfying potato cravings from the comfort of your home without much effort. However, if you really want that crispy crunch, it can be hard to attain the perfect texture. While most brands instruct you to make them in the oven or even — horrifyingly — the microwave, there's a better way. Next time you open a bag of frozen french fries, pop them in the air fryer instead.

This method is simply faster, easier, and more effective. Rather than following the oven directions on the bag, put them into your air fryer basket. Spray the fries with some oil or toss them before placing them inside. Then, heat the fries at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 minutes. (Preheating the air fryer before adding them may also get you great results.) Remove the basket and toss the fries, sprinkling on a little salt if you want a fast-food quality. Add more oil if needed, but you shouldn't need much. Then, pop the basket back into the fryer for another five to 10 minutes, depending on just how crispy you want them. The second heating is vital and allows you to customize your fries to your exact preference. So, if you're looking to make the crispiest fries at home, this is the best way.