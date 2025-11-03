You're Still Cooking Frozen Fries In The Oven? That's Cute (& Not Crispy)
Frozen french fries may have a reputation for being subpar, but even some restaurants like Shake Shack have chosen to stick with frozen fries with great results. They are easy and straightforward, satisfying potato cravings from the comfort of your home without much effort. However, if you really want that crispy crunch, it can be hard to attain the perfect texture. While most brands instruct you to make them in the oven or even — horrifyingly — the microwave, there's a better way. Next time you open a bag of frozen french fries, pop them in the air fryer instead.
This method is simply faster, easier, and more effective. Rather than following the oven directions on the bag, put them into your air fryer basket. Spray the fries with some oil or toss them before placing them inside. Then, heat the fries at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 minutes. (Preheating the air fryer before adding them may also get you great results.) Remove the basket and toss the fries, sprinkling on a little salt if you want a fast-food quality. Add more oil if needed, but you shouldn't need much. Then, pop the basket back into the fryer for another five to 10 minutes, depending on just how crispy you want them. The second heating is vital and allows you to customize your fries to your exact preference. So, if you're looking to make the crispiest fries at home, this is the best way.
Why the air fryer is the king of crispy fries
While yes, you can use the oven, there are a few reasons why that's the inferior method. When you oven-cook fries, the appliance uses directional heating elements, and only one side of the fries is exposed. The other side doesn't get that same heat, so it won't crisp unless you flip every single fry partway through. Any oil added collects in the pan because it has nowhere to go, making fries soggy and oily. Greasy pans are a pain to clean, and lining baking trays with foil makes waste.
None of this is true for air fryers. Similar to convection ovens, they circulate hot air through the basket to rapidly cook things from every angle. Just make sure the basket doesn't get too crowded so air can move through all the nooks and crannies. It's easy to clean afterward as well. Keep in mind that the worst-quality store-bought frozen french fries will never taste great, so select a brand with good reviews.
To take your fry game up a notch, there are a few extra steps you can try. To get luxurious frozen french fries that are perfectly golden and crispy, don't hesitate to add a little seasoned oil, such as sesame or truffle. Toss the frozen fries in ranch or chipotle spice blends to add more kick to the final product. For a more nutrient-rich option, try frozen sweet potato waffle fries. If you really want to go the extra mile, make french fries from scratch, then freeze them in batches for future use. As long as you stick with the air fryer, you're sure to get a crispy result with any of these hacks.