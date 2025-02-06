The Reason Shake Shack Chose To Stick With Frozen Fries

It takes courage and more than a little humility to recognize when you've made a mistake — especially on a public scale. That's exactly what Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti did in 2014 when he issued an apology for replacing the restaurant's frozen crinkle-cut fries with thinner, hand-cut fries. Beyond the apology, Garutti listened to public opinion, revoked the change, and still managed to devise a solution that fit Shake Shack's mission, all while making customers happy.

The New York-based burger chain is one of the most popular fast food chains in America with a strong commitment to using premium high-quality ingredients. That's why in 2013, Shake Shack decided to change the single item on its menu that wasn't prepared fresh in its kitchen: the french fries. Some locations never made the switch at all, but the majority of restaurants had already undergone a full kitchen renovation and retraining by the time Garutti reversed the change. The decision to swap french fries backfired horrendously as customers truly disliked the new style and missed the crunchy texture of the frozen fries. Within just one year of launching the new fries, Shake Shack switched back to crinkle-cut.