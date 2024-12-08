Try Using Another Starchy Root Vegetable For Your French Fries

"Variety is the spice of life," they say. And when it comes to eating vegetables, having variety is important, which is why there's also a saying for that, "eat the rainbow" — or is that one for Skittles? Anywho, switching up your arsenal of go-to vegetables (for meal prep, or otherwise) is beneficial to one's health since different veggies across the color wheel will provide different health benefits via each of their unique profiles of vitamins and minerals.

This may be a troublesome introduction to get through for those who limit their vegetable intake to the three veggies that sometimes come on higher-quality fast food burgers — lettuce, tomato, and onion. But hey, three veggies are better than no veggies, right? And if we're talking about hamburgers as a vehicle to support vegetable consumption, then we have to give crispy french fries credit too, as they are, after all, potatoes. In fact, transforming other starchy veggies into french fries is one of the easiest and definitely one of the tastiest hacks to expand the variety of vegetables we eat.

This is not by any means a hit piece against potatoes. Potatoes are just as wonderfully delicious as they are nutritious and one of the last few things unifying our nation. With that being said, have you met potato's distant Latin American cousin, yuca? Not to be confused with yucca (two c's) which is a tough desert plant used to make soap, yuca is sometimes referred to as cassava and it deserves a place at the table with how fabulous they are when made into french fries.