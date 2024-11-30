Why Not Every Vegetable Should Be Used For Meal Prepping

Meal prepping is one of the great innovations of our generation. The amount of effort you save making your meals ahead of time is invaluable and, the more you do it, the more clever meal-prepping shortcuts you learn to speed things up. That said, it can be tricky to find nutritious foods, like meat and fresh veggies, that will still taste good up to a week later. You have to be quite selective, especially when it comes to the vegetables you pick.

If you meal prep regularly, chances are you're a fitness enthusiast or someone who simply doesn't have time to cook during the workweek. Regardless of which camp you fall into, we can agree that not all veggies keep well when chopped up ahead of time. Of course, some vegetables retain their texture and flavor, but what about the ones that turn mushy or lose their appeal altogether after just a day or two in the fridge? With many frustrating and soggy meal preps under my belt, I've learned from my innumerable mistakes. Now, I offer my hard-earned wisdom to you.