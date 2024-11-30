Why Not Every Vegetable Should Be Used For Meal Prepping
Meal prepping is one of the great innovations of our generation. The amount of effort you save making your meals ahead of time is invaluable and, the more you do it, the more clever meal-prepping shortcuts you learn to speed things up. That said, it can be tricky to find nutritious foods, like meat and fresh veggies, that will still taste good up to a week later. You have to be quite selective, especially when it comes to the vegetables you pick.
If you meal prep regularly, chances are you're a fitness enthusiast or someone who simply doesn't have time to cook during the workweek. Regardless of which camp you fall into, we can agree that not all veggies keep well when chopped up ahead of time. Of course, some vegetables retain their texture and flavor, but what about the ones that turn mushy or lose their appeal altogether after just a day or two in the fridge? With many frustrating and soggy meal preps under my belt, I've learned from my innumerable mistakes. Now, I offer my hard-earned wisdom to you.
Which veggies make the cut?
Certain vegetables, particularly those with a high water content, are not suitable for long-term storage once prepped. This includes tomatoes, zucchini, and cucumbers. These veggies tend to release moisture and become soggy quickly, which ruins the texture of salads and other dishes. Meanwhile, pungent veggies, like onions and garlic, start to lose their kick once peeled and chopped. However, you may notice that the strong, oniony smell increases and can be off-putting alongside other food. Leafy greens also wilt and become slimy if stored for too long or pre-dressed.
When it comes to meal-prepping, you want to work with veggies that have a lower water content and a sturdier structure. Hard root vegetables, including carrots, sweet potatoes, and beets, are excellent choices because they will stay fresh and crunchy for several days. Raw chopped cruciferous vegetables, like Brussels sprouts, cabbage, and kale, also hold up relatively well but can take on a characteristic eggy smell after a few days.
Some delicious and healthy combos that you can prep in advance include roast sweet potato, broccoli, and kale salad. Drizzle some flavored olive oil on it just before you eat or add some spice with chili flakes — there are tons of great topping ideas out there to give roasted veggies some pizzazz. Raw carrots and celery are also great for a light snack box. Cut them up baton-style and recreate a classic lunchbox combo.