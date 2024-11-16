The Topping That Gives Roasted Veggies Some Extra Pizzazz

Cheese makes just about anything better. Some might even say you can never have too much cheese on a dish. That's especially true with roasted vegetables — they're easy to prep, quick to make, and they smell amazing once they get going in the oven. You can season them any way you like: The combinations are endless, and it can be a healthy way to add more veggies to your diet.

That's where cheese comes in. A few sprinkles (or a whole bag pour) over the top of the best produce you could find at the grocery store is like putting icing on a cake. Sure, you get incredible, Insta-worthy cheese pulls with each bite. But you also add a cheesy, creamy texture to your veggies and plenty of flavor.

If you consider yourself a cheese connoisseur, a pan of roasted vegetables can be your canvas for creation. You can add a single type of cheese or multiple cheeses, creating a flavorful, colorful, cheese-filled meal that's satisfying and touches every tastebud.