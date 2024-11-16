The Topping That Gives Roasted Veggies Some Extra Pizzazz
Cheese makes just about anything better. Some might even say you can never have too much cheese on a dish. That's especially true with roasted vegetables — they're easy to prep, quick to make, and they smell amazing once they get going in the oven. You can season them any way you like: The combinations are endless, and it can be a healthy way to add more veggies to your diet.
That's where cheese comes in. A few sprinkles (or a whole bag pour) over the top of the best produce you could find at the grocery store is like putting icing on a cake. Sure, you get incredible, Insta-worthy cheese pulls with each bite. But you also add a cheesy, creamy texture to your veggies and plenty of flavor.
If you consider yourself a cheese connoisseur, a pan of roasted vegetables can be your canvas for creation. You can add a single type of cheese or multiple cheeses, creating a flavorful, colorful, cheese-filled meal that's satisfying and touches every tastebud.
Which cheese should you add to your roasted vegetables?
Now that it's been established that cheese on roasted vegetables is awesome, the big question remains: Which cheese should I use?
You could keep it simple and pour warm, creamy Velveeta cheese over your veggies, ensuring each bite is covered in cheesy goodness. Mozzarella is a staple in Italian food (which includes a lot of vegetables) and gives you cheese pulls so good you'd think you were eating souped up string cheese. Mozzarella is an Italian cheese known as pasta filata (or stretched curd), so it melts easily and stretches far. Gruyere is a nice melty cheese too, and can add a mild nutty flavor over the top of your veggies. Looking to spice up your veggies? Pepper Jack adds a nip of spiciness and Oaxaca is a popular taco topper that melts well.
The best thing to do is start with your favorite cheeses (be they cheddar, parmesan, or mozzarella) and keep adding or tweaking until you find the perfect mix. No matter what you top it with, your veggies are going to be nutritious and delicious.