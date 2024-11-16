How To Cut Carrots Like The Ones From Your Childhood Lunchbox

When you close your eyes and imagine a child's lunchbox, what do you picture inside of it? Beyond a handwritten note from mom — we all know that's there — you might think of a baloney sandwich with the crusts cut off, a crisp apple, or one of those cosmic brownies from Little Debbie. Or what about a plastic bag filled with little rectangles of carrots?

Even some of the pickiest kids can't resist a good carrot. Of all the vegetables, they're probably the most child-friendly: brightly colored, sweet as candy, and eminently dippable in all kinds of sauces. You can even turn them into a tasty juice — though you'll need quite a few carrots to get a full glass. It's the kind of snack that's as satisfying to adults as it is to kids — you might even take some to snack on at the office. But if you're still chasing memories of little square-edged carrot batons, there's a really easy way to cut them so that they're perfect for your own lunchbox. (You'll have to write the note yourself, though.)