The Best Frozen French Fries Are Perfectly Golden And Crispy

What made Grown in Idaho fries stand out was their texture. "These french fries were remarkable," our taste tester said. "They had the shattering crunch you dream of in a french fry while maintaining interior chewiness," they added. But even the best frozen fries benefit from a little strategy.

For maximum crisp, spread them in a single layer, because overcrowding leads to steaming, not browning. In the oven, you'll need to give them a stir midway through so they cook evenly. For the crispiest air fryer fries, giving them a shake at the halfway point also helps with texture — they'll take about 12 minutes. For a restaurant-style upgrade, give them a quick extra blast at high heat to mimic the double-fry method that many chefs swear by. No matter how you cook them, no oil spray is required.

Seasoning can take Grown in Idaho frozen fries even further. A dusting of garlic powder, smoked paprika, or ranch seasoning while they're hot gives that fast food vibe without leaving your kitchen. Go fully loaded with cheese curds and gravy for a DIY poutine or spicy and savory with that genius canned chili upgrade. Even without the extras, they'll still deliver salty, golden crunch. Always keep a bag in the freezer, and you'll never settle for sad fries again.