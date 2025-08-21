The Best Frozen French Fries Are Perfectly Golden And Crispy
Few things in life deliver joy as reliably as a good french fry. From the salty handful in a fast food bag to the crisp wedges you order instead of a side salad, fries have an unmatched ability to brighten a day — which is exactly why a limp or flavorless fry feels like a betrayal. To avoid that kind of disappointment — and to make sure you can experience french fry joy from the comfort of your own home — we scoured the freezer aisle to find the very best brand, ranking frozen french fries from worst to best.
We tested eight different products, visiting multiple grocery stores and judging each on flavor, texture, and freshness. Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries took the top spot, racking up 24 out of 25 points — a landslide nine-point lead over the runner-up. "They were easy to cook, not requiring any of the flipping or spraying that other brands demanded," our taste tester noted. "In 20-ish minutes, golden, crispy, salty fries appeared."
How to make Grown in Idaho Hand Cut Style Fries even better
What made Grown in Idaho fries stand out was their texture. "These french fries were remarkable," our taste tester said. "They had the shattering crunch you dream of in a french fry while maintaining interior chewiness," they added. But even the best frozen fries benefit from a little strategy.
For maximum crisp, spread them in a single layer, because overcrowding leads to steaming, not browning. In the oven, you'll need to give them a stir midway through so they cook evenly. For the crispiest air fryer fries, giving them a shake at the halfway point also helps with texture — they'll take about 12 minutes. For a restaurant-style upgrade, give them a quick extra blast at high heat to mimic the double-fry method that many chefs swear by. No matter how you cook them, no oil spray is required.
Seasoning can take Grown in Idaho frozen fries even further. A dusting of garlic powder, smoked paprika, or ranch seasoning while they're hot gives that fast food vibe without leaving your kitchen. Go fully loaded with cheese curds and gravy for a DIY poutine or spicy and savory with that genius canned chili upgrade. Even without the extras, they'll still deliver salty, golden crunch. Always keep a bag in the freezer, and you'll never settle for sad fries again.