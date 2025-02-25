No, Organic And Non-GMO Are Not The Same

Consumers have become more health conscious in the past few decades, which has given rise to the popularity of foods labeled as "organic" and "non-GMO." However, despite a higher interest in these terms, many people continue to confuse them, believing that they are interchangeable. If you're cashing out more money to buy foods with these labels, you should know that, though they're sometimes related, they're not the same.

GMO (genetically modified organism) refers to a product's genetic composition. Modern technology has made it possible for us to alter the genes of seeds to make them more drought-resistant or to add genes from other foods. GMO always refers to methods that can't be replicated naturally, so selective breeding, which we've been using to modify food for centuries, does not count as genetic modification.

Organic, on the other hand, refers to the method of production. An organic label means that no pesticides or synthetic substances have been used. In the case of meat or dairy products like milk, animals cannot have been treated with antibiotics or grown-enhancing hormones, nor can they have been fed non-organic food. The USDA also prohibits the use of GMOs in organic products. This means that if a product has an organic label, you can be sure that it is also free of GMOs. And while this often leads people to think that both labels are the same, the difference is more than just being picky about definitions.