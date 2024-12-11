What You Need To Know Before Picking Up A Carton Of Organic Milk

The world of milk has changed drastically in the last few years. Talking about milk once boiled down to two things -– whether or not you drink it and what percentage of fat you prefer if you do. Now, grocery aisles are filled with countless different kinds of milk that are likely to taste quite different from one another while also having unique nutritional impacts on your body.

In this sea of dairy products comes organic milk. While many see the term as a one-size-fits-all definition, knowing what organic milk is and what it isn't is very important to consumers paying more for what they believe is a healthier alternative to standard milk. Organic milk is essentially milk that is gathered by grass-fed cows who haven't been tampered with via hormones or antibiotics which can affect the animal's physical growth and milk production. This means the organic distinction for milk is focused on the health and maintenance of the cow that produces it, rather than the pasteurization process that comes after the milk is acquired.

However, because savvy branding is easy to misinterpret and the stipulations surrounding organic milk are easy to work around, not all organic milk is created equal. So, to make sure your milk is truly as healthy as the price tag leads you to believe, you might need to do a bit more digging.