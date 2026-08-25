13 Major Food Recalls In 2026 That Have Us Wondering 'What Can We Eat?'

Eating is one of the most basic human functions, but even this seems complicated these days. Hardly a day goes by we're not hearing of some new food recall, meaning that if we make the wrong food choices they might be downright lethal, or at least highly unpleasant; like the lettuce-linked cyclospora outbreak that led to some pretty explosive outcomes. Since mid-July, over 10,000 people in 17 states have been affected by the diarrhea-inducing parasite spread by iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms. Two people in Michigan have even died. The outbreak is winding down now, but the all-clear has yet to be sounded. (Until then, here are some things you can cook if you're worried about cyclospora.)

Are food recalls more common these days? It's hard to say since at this point in 2026 we only have data from a little over half the year. To date, there have been 162 recalls in 2026, which is on pace to match the 320 recalls in 2025 (we're hoping the end-of-year total will fall well short of 2018's 398 recalls). Would a lower number mean that our food is getting safer, though? Maybe so, but it could also be due to a lack of regulation resulting in outbreaks going unreported. Whatever the situation, it pays to do due diligence before you go grocery shopping, and this list is intended to help fill you in on some of the more major recalls we've experienced so far. As they used to say in the classic cop show "Hill Street Blues," let's be careful out there.