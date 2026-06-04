Costco-Sold Chicken Sausages Are Being Recalled For Not Being Entirely What They Claim
Costco is currently recalling one of the frozen foods it stocks, but it's not one of the discount warehouse's overrated Kirkland Signature products. Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links have officially been recalled because folks who bought the item got more than they paid for, but not in a good way. Customers thought they were walking out of the store with a bag of chicken sausages but there were some bonus pork links hiding inside. The pork links should be perfectly fine to eat, but because there's nothing on the label indicating the contents of the package include pork a recall has been issued.
The product in question was sold in Costco locations between May 1 and May 28 of this year. People who purchased the chicken sausage links during that timeframe should check the use-by date. If it reads 04 29 27, you may have accidentally received a little something extra with your chicken sausages.
Some sausage recalls have affected millions, but they're often recalled because of physical contaminants (such as plastic, metal, or bone) included in the product. This kind of issue presents a choking hazard. Thankfully, the Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links recall doesn't pose that type of risk, but there is a small chance someone could have an allergic reaction to the pork mistakenly included in the package.
Can people be allergic to pork?
The reason the Costco-sold sausages were recalled is that the pork was undeclared. You purchase a bag labelled chicken sausages and you expect to receive chicken sausages and nothing else. That's obviously a problem. Some folks don't dine on swine (both Islam and Judaism forbid eating pork, for example) and would likely be upset to learn they had accidentally eaten pork while under the impression they were consuming poultry. There's also a small swath of the population that can have an allergic reaction to ingesting pork products.
A recall for undeclared milk poses a safety risk because milk allergies are fairly common. This recall doesn't qualify as a safety risk because although an allergic reaction to pork can cause symptoms such as nausea and hives, it isn't one of the "Big 9" food allergies (eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, soybeans, sesame, and wheat). It's unknown exactly how many people are affected by pork allergies, but estimates range from 3% to as much as 10% of the population. In rare cases, people allergic to pork can experience anaphylaxis, so while it's uncommon pork allergies can be serious.
Whether you're allergic or just had your heart set on eating only chicken sausages, you can take any packages of Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links with a use-by date of 04 29 27 to Costco for a full refund. You can also contact the supplier with any questions. They can be reached by phone at 1-800-635-6637 Monday through Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. CDT and they can also be contacted on their website.