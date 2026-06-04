Costco-Sold Chicken Sausages Are Being Recalled For Not Being Entirely What They Claim

Costco is currently recalling one of the frozen foods it stocks, but it's not one of the discount warehouse's overrated Kirkland Signature products. Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links have officially been recalled because folks who bought the item got more than they paid for, but not in a good way. Customers thought they were walking out of the store with a bag of chicken sausages but there were some bonus pork links hiding inside. The pork links should be perfectly fine to eat, but because there's nothing on the label indicating the contents of the package include pork a recall has been issued.

The product in question was sold in Costco locations between May 1 and May 28 of this year. People who purchased the chicken sausage links during that timeframe should check the use-by date. If it reads 04 29 27, you may have accidentally received a little something extra with your chicken sausages.

Some sausage recalls have affected millions, but they're often recalled because of physical contaminants (such as plastic, metal, or bone) included in the product. This kind of issue presents a choking hazard. Thankfully, the Jones Dairy Farm Chicken Sausage Links recall doesn't pose that type of risk, but there is a small chance someone could have an allergic reaction to the pork mistakenly included in the package.