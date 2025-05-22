Sausage Recalls That Affected Millions

Whether you prefer links or patties, the breakfast variety or those of the bratwurst persuasion, sausages have been a part of the human diet for centuries, tantalizing our taste buds with their savory, succulent, fatty, and sometimes spicy flavors. "Sausage" is a broad term, though, and you can find all sorts of sausages if you thoroughly peruse your grocery store. However, in general, we can all agree that a sausage should be made up of finely ground meat and seasonings, whether that meat is pork, beef, chicken, turkey, or something else.

Whatever your sausage of choice, though, there are some things you don't want to find in your link or patty — illness-causing bacteria, for one, or mysterious materials that somehow end up in the casing during the manufacturing process. Thankfully, when these undesirable inclusions are noticed, the brand or government will typically issue a recall, sometimes impacting a massive number of U.S. households. Here are some of the sausage recalls over the last few decades that have, in total, impacted millions.