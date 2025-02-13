The Type Of Canned Meat You Should Avoid At All Costs

When I was a child, I loved Vienna sausages. Whenever I saw a can in our pantry (which really wasn't often), I'd eat every single 2-inch sausage with gusto. Years went by, and one day while grocery shopping, I came across the Vienna sausages tucked away with all the other canned chicken and meat products. I remembered how much I loved them, and so I bought a can. But at home, I pried off the top, took a sausage, bit into it, and thought it tasted awful. Still, many people love them and want others to stop hating on Vienna sausages. Whether you like them or not, you should consider avoiding this particular canned meat, since it may not be the best for you.

Vienna sausages have a relatively short list of ingredients: The cocktail-sized wieners are made with mechanically separated chicken, chicken broth, water, beef, pork, salt, sugar, spices, sodium erythorbate, flavorings, sodium nitrate, and garlic powder. But it's the amount of some of these ingredients found in Vienna sausage that contribute to higher levels of fat, sodium, and cholesterol. The meat snack may contain a good bit of protein, but there isn't much else in it that adds nutritional value.