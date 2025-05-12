Tips To Steer Clear Of Food Poisoning While Traveling

Travel can be educational, spirit-boosting, and downright fun. Having the opportunity to experience the history, culture, and people of different countries can have a profound impact on your personality. You don't even have to leave the U.S. to experience different cultures. Our vast nation is filled with diverse cities, small towns, and states that can be just as rewarding and educational to visit as any in the world.

When you travel, just as when you are home, you've got to eat to sustain yourself. One of the best parts about visiting new places is trying out local cuisine. Every culture has a strong connection to food, and sampling it can help you better understand and connect with the people who prepare and eat it. Socializing is often connected to enjoying a meal together. You may find new dishes that you enjoy so much, they become favorites.

Caution when traveling is extremely important. This applies to what you eat as well. According to the National Library of Medicine, 30% to 70% of international travelers end up with diarrhea while abroad or upon returning home. That is a concerning statistic to be sure. Even here in America, improper food safety procedures can make you sick on a trip. We want to make sure that does not happen, so use this list of tips to help you avoid food poisoning when you are traveling.