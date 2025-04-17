The Number One Sign That You're Better Off Leaving A Restaurant

Many of us have our restaurant standbys where we know we'll enjoy well-prepared food, a pleasant atmosphere, and welcoming service. It's also exciting to try new places — but it can be a big letdown when a spot turns out to be a dud, or worse. It turns out, there are a few restaurant red flags that could cause you to turn around and walk out, and one of the worst signs topping the list? It's dirty.

Besides being unpleasant, if a restaurant is slipshod about cleanliness where the customers are, it can be a bad sign about how clean things might be in the kitchen. You don't want to spend the next day sick with food poisoning, so look out for things like dirty tabletops, floors that need to be swept, sticky menus, and spotted or stained silverware or glasses. Also keep an eye out for dirty parking lots, doors, or windows, and signs of unaddressed wear, such as faded or chipped walls that need a new coat of paint, torn carpeting, and even decorative items that are broken or caked with dust.

Take a peek in the bathroom, and if it's dirty or messy, with wet floors or no toilet paper, that's also a bad sign. Pay attention to what your nose tells you too. Noxious odors like old grease, something burning in the kitchen, garbage, or even (shudder) bathroom wafts are a clear message to leave.