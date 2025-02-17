12 Restaurants That Are Mean To Their Customers On Purpose
The customer-server relationship is a bedrock of the restaurant industry. Built on certain behavioral expectations and mutual respect, it shapes our dining experience, transforming a simple meal into something akin to a ritual. However, what happens when you turn this familiar dynamic on its head? Some restaurants are trying to do exactly this — giving their servers the upper hand. And diners are loving the change.
Restaurants where rude service is the order of the day push this power shift to the extreme, offering patrons an environment where sarcasm and even insults replace the usual pleasantries. These venues revel in eye-rolls, dismissive gestures, and "playful" humiliation. Some take things further than others but all operate on the principle that "the customer is never right." In fact, it's this questionable entertainment that keeps patrons coming back for more.
From chain establishments to hole-in-the-wall eateries, here are some of the most notable rude-service restaurants bound to leave you laughing or completely bewildered. Just be sure to leave your ego at the door!
Dick's Last Resort
Established in 1985, Dick's Last Resort is an insult-driven restaurant veteran. The fact that the establishment has proven its longevity, coupled with expanding to around a dozen locations in the U.S., serves as evidence that it has the raucous dinner recipe down pat. Indeed, the restaurant has come a long way from its humble roots. The aptly named Dick's Last Resort is said to have been a "last resort" for a man — Richard Chase — who was a self-proclaimed failure. In fact, the restaurant's goofy-looking mascot that usually greets guests at the entrance is modeled on Dick himself.
The patrons at Dick's Last Resort should be prepared for a hefty side of attitude and plenty of snide remarks. The menus are normally tossed on the table with disdain and if you happen to thank your server, you might even get a sarcastic "you're welcome." To add insult to injury, guests are often forced to wear paper hats with embarrassing messages like "I'm the product of alcohol" and "I have herpes."
Dick's Last Resort specializes in classic American comfort food with imaginative names. Start your dish with a Daddy Dick's Redneck Fondue before moving to a main dish like Feelin' Fry'd Fishy? or Dick's Got Crabs. Those feeling extra hungry can take on Dick's Big Meat Challenge — a combo of two steaks, a 12-inch wiener, nachos, house salad, and double portions of cheddar mashed taters and broccoli. The feast is free if you finish it in under an hour. However, "if you die in the process, yer party still has to pay."
Karen's Diner
Karen's Diner got its start in the land down under. Named after the stereotype of an entitled and demanding dame, the Australian concept restaurant prides itself on brash banter and mean looks. However, this time, the attitude comes from the servers rather than mean-spirited customers. The occasional middle finger and a few choice insults are also thrown into the mix. The restaurant also offers an array of potentially embarrassing "activities" like karaoke, arm wrestling, and quizzes. Anyone called Karen, with an ID to prove the authenticity of their name, receives a free drink, which they can enjoy alongside a burger like the Cheesed Off Karen, the Fiery Karen, and the Oktoberfest Karen.
Once boasting 15 locations across Australia and even the occasional pop-up in the U.S., Karen's Diner rose to fame as quickly as it lost the spotlight — its outlets are now few and far between. The restaurant, which opened its first location in Sydney in 2021, went into liquidation just two years later. In 2023, the infamous diner had fallen $4.3 million into debt, with 56 creditors filing claims for the funds. Given its financial troubles, it's not surprising that over the past few years Karen's Diner has seen its fair share of controversy. Some disgruntled patrons have publicly complained that the establishment took their "jokes" too far. These allegedly included servers calling patrons "bulimic," "pedo," and "filthy ranger."
Ed Debevic's
Billing itself as "Chicago's most famous retro-themed diner," Ed Debevic's serves American fare alongside a hefty dose of sarcasm-fueled shenanigans. Aside from snarky remarks from the staff, this off-beat dining experience is all about traveling back to the '50s. Think bright neon signs, colorful booths, jukeboxes, and checkered floors. The waiters, all dressed in retro uniforms, often take on different personas like jocks, greasers, or nerds. They also do their best to make dinners feel uncomfortable — that is unless they sporadically launch into pre-rehearsed dance routines on the soda counters.
Ed Debevic's opened its doors in 1984, experiencing quite a lengthy hiatus between 2015 and 2021. The story goes that Ed closed the restaurant to find out whether he really did serve the world's smallest sundae, which, amusingly enough, is still on the menu to this day. In reality, it's more likely that the closure was due to a planned demolition of the original location to clear space for a block of apartments. While the restaurant's address may have changed, Ed Debevic's still serves up American classics such as chicken tenders, biscuits and gravy, and a range of burgers, alongside a gigantic portion of bad manners.
Bacon B***h
Crispy, slightly chewy, and oh so delicious, bacon is the ultimate indulgence for any self-respecting carnivore. While patrons at Bacon B***h may indeed get a few rashers of tasty bacon with their meal, they are in for so much more. As expected, the expletive b***h is thrown around liberally on the premises. As soon as a patron enters the establishment, they are greeted with an enthusiastic "Hey, B***h!" However, the insults don't stop there, with servers promptly inquiring if they are dealing with a "Hungry B***h" or a "Thirsty B***h."
Having opened its doors in 2017, Bacon B***h offers its signature experience at three Florida locations. Dressed in midriff-baring uniforms, the restaurant's servers, or "main b***hes," offer lively service and unapologetic sass. They also deliver plates of its bacon-centric dishes. Diners can select from "Breakfast B***h," "Lunch B***h," "Sweet B***h," "Lil' B***h," and "Thirsty B***hes" menu sections. Interestingly, in 2019, Bacon B***h sued an establishment called Breakfast B***h for stealing its b***hin' idea. While we can't be sure about the exact outcome of the proceedings, Breakfast B***h remains open in Phoenix.
Cencio La Parolaccia
Rome, Italy, has its own version of an establishment that specializes in service with a sneer. In fact, the waiters at Cencio La Parolaccia have been slinging insults since the restaurant first opened way back in 1941. With a slogan that translates to "Don't be touchy, play along. Shut up!," Cencio La Parolaccia thrives on verbal abuse and customer submission. There is nothing politically correct here, as explained by Peter Ternström in Granturismo Like There Is No Tomorrow. Upon arriving at the trattoria with a companion a little late, the pair were greeted with a biting insult: "Here comes the Swedish banker and his disgusting Italian [escort], now dinner can finally start!" To twist the knife further, Ternström was later called a "capitalist pig" and a "perverted old man."
Despite their severity, the insults seem to have customers flocking to the restaurant. Not only has Cencio La Parolaccia withstood the test of time, but it's apparently booked out months in advance. All this despite guests not even being able to choose their own meal. Instead, they are served whatever the chef decides to prepare that day (there are vegetarian, but no vegan options). Who knows — perhaps the unlimited wine, which is served in large Italian-style bottles called "fiascos," makes up for this lack of autonomy and the insults. It also doesn't hurt that as dinner progresses, patrons get to enjoy a cabaret-style show featuring folk songs and skits.
Shopsin's
Shopsin's at New York City's Essex Street Market doesn't offer service to groups larger than four. The restaurant also doesn't look too kindly on those who take their time before ordering, those who order vegan dishes, or anyone who simply rubs them the wrong way. Aside from the rude stares and sassy comments, Shopsin's offers a large menu with imaginatively-named culinary creations like Blisters on My Sisters, Fidel Blisters, and a range of Slutty Stuffed Pancakes. Apparently, the establishment's menu once boasted around 1,000 different options, so be grateful that it has been trimmed down.
Dating back to 1982, Shopsin's was born after its founder, Kenny Shopsin, transformed his general store into a restaurant. While Shopsin passed away in 2018, his legacy lives on. The eccentric proprietor called it like it was, always ready to express his opinion. And the restaurant's staff still refuse to tolerate nonsense from patrons, offering sharp-tongue remarks when required — and often when not warranted. Shopsin's culinary wisdom has been immortalized in his cookbook, "Eat Me: The Food and Philosophy of Kenny Shopsin," where he shares his numerous recipes and somewhat controversial life philosophy.
The Wiener's Circle
"What the f*** do you want?" Those are the words likely to greet hungry patrons looking for a late night snack at The Wiener's Circle in Chicago. In operation for over four decades, the restaurant's staff isn't adverse to hurling "good-natured" insults. So what's the secret of The Wiener's Circle's success? Aside from the profanities, the restaurant — and now bar — serves damn good hot dogs and toppings. Diners can select from charred or steamed dog options, or opt for one of the establishment's turkey, chicken, veggie, or beyond burgers.
Aside from roasting its customers, the Wiener's Circle doesn't shy from political commentary in its promotional material. In 2024, the restaurant made a direct jab at president Trump's ill-founded remark that Haitian immigrants in Ohio were eating people's pets. Who could forget his dramatic statement: "They're eating the dogs. They're eating the cats. They're eating the pets of the people that live there." More specifically, the restaurant put up a sign reading, "Immigrants eat our dogs." Also, to commemorate the 2024 election year, the restaurant brought back its 3-inch Trump Footlong hot dogs.
50's Prime Time Café
Located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, the 50's Prime Time Café is about stepping back in time and — hopefully — enjoying playful jabs. From the moment patrons step through the door, they are transported to a mid-century American home, replete with formica tables, vinyl chairs, and old-fashioned black-and-white television sets.
The 50's Prime Time Café serves classic American comfort food in a family atmosphere. And just like in a classic sitcom, mom and extended family members are not above delivering reprimands. Adorned in costumes, the stern — but loving — "family members" might just correct your table etiquette and punish any misbehavior at the dinner table.
Once you get through the playful banter and teasing, enjoy dishes like Mom's Old-fashioned Pot Roast, Aunt Liz's Golden Fried Chicken, and Cousin Harold's Rigatoni Pasta. Patrons who finish every last bite are rewarded by being admitted into the restaurant's "Clean Plate Club" and receiving a sticker for their valiant effort.
Wong Kei
Once known as the rudest restaurant in London, Wong Kei changed its ways in 2014 after being taken over by a new owner and undergoing renovations. However, for years, the Chinatown restaurant was notorious for screaming waiters, bickering, and even physical fights among the staff. Despite the put-downs and general chaos, many evenings would see queues forming outside the 500-seat establishment.
At the time of the takeover, the restaurant's manager, Maylee McDowell, was forthright about the fact that the staff could be quite nasty. "We're trying to change the image to be better — good food, good service. [...] Hopefully [the staff] won't mess us up and then we won't mess them up," she told BBC News in an interview at the time.
While things may have improved at Wong Kei in the attitude department, in 2024, the restaurant was slapped with a fine of more than £40,000 (around $50,000) for its dubious hygiene. More specifically, an inspection revealed the presence of mice and cockroaches in the establishment's kitchen. This is the second time Wong Kei was reprimanded for its poor hygiene — mice and cockroaches were also found in the restaurant's kitchen back in 2022. While Wong Kei remains open for business, it has been classified as being C risk for falling short of full compliance with health and safety regulations.
Abuse Cafe
The Batou Cafe Omokenashi, which translates to "Abuse Cafe" in English, is a Japanese establishment that's as far removed from your grandma's hospitality as it gets. Instead of a warm welcome and service with a smile, this Tokyo-based pop-up cafe dishes out a good dose of heat. While the venture only ran as a pop-up from September 14 to 23 last year, judging by the buzz it generated, we wouldn't be surprised if it made a swift comeback.
The Batou Cafe Omokenashi is staffed by waitresses who have turned humiliation into an art form. Dressed in pink maid outfits, the servers throw tantrums, mock customers, and create general havoc. Guests wishing to personalize the hostilities can opt to pay for their very own insulting nickname, which is then used by the staff throughout the evening. Those eager to take things to an entirely new level also have the opportunity to purchase the restaurant's V.I.P experience, where the servers smack them around with a slipper.
In a country that prides itself on its top-notch service and attention to detail, The Batou Cafe Omokenashi stands in a league of its own. Aside from the over-the-top service, the pop-up also distinguishes itself with a surprisingly refined menu, all created under the supervision of Michelin chef Shuhei Sawada. Just remember not to order the pork rice next time the cafe comes to town, unless you don't mind being told that "you will be eating your own kind."
Whispering Canyon Cafe
A part of the Wilderness Lodge at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, the Whispering Canyon Cafe delivers what its name suggests and a whole lot more. In the decor department, the Western-themed restaurant features exposed wooden beams and lantern-inspired fixtures. Aside from the frontier vibe, the Whispering Canyon Cafe also offers a crew of "cast members" — or servers — more than happy to reinvent the conventional wisdom that the "customer is always right." Let's just say that besides your meal, you are also likely to receive a serving of good-natured jabs.
Playfully chaotic and raucous, the Whispering Canyon Cafe offers a menu of American classics, with surprisingly ordinary names. There are no unexpected twists here — just familiar fare that goes along with the restaurant's Western ambiance. Guests can dig into a pulled pork sandwich, nachos, avocado toast, or a plant-based impossible burger. Alternatively, those with a big hunger can opt for one of the restaurant's All-You-Care-To-Enjoy Signature Skillets piled high with a range of delicious tidbits like buttermilk-cheddar biscuits and sausage gravy, barbecued pulled pork, and yogurt with egg white-spinach frittata.
Sam Wo
Once upon a time, Sam Wo in San Francisco was unofficially known as the restaurant with "the world's rudest waiter." The man — or legend — in question was Edsel Ford Fung, the restaurant's feisty server who passed away in 1984. Shirley Fong-Torres describes Fung in her 2008 book, "The Woman Who Ate Chinatown," saying, "He did not necessarily bring you what you ordered, which he sometimes scribbled down while smoking a cigarette. He was notorious for flirting with girls, rudely criticizing customers and reminding people about tipping him," (via Los Angeles Times).
Established way back in 1912, Sam Wo was a San Francisco institution until it closed permanently earlier this year after over a century in business. However, the closure wasn't on account of its service. The no-frills Chinatown eatery shuttered due to an expiring lease and the retirement of its longtime chef and proprietor, David Jitong Ho. While many had hoped that another chef could take over the reins of the landmark establishment, sadly this does not seem to have materialized.