Is It Really A Bad Sign If A Restaurant Has Pictures On The Menu?

What's so wrong about pictures on a menu? Are we not visually-driven creatures who are moved by images and pretty things? Surely it makes sense that before one spends their hard-earned money at a restaurant, they'd want to see what exactly they're ordering. But in Western restaurant culture, at least, pictures on a menu can get a mixed reaction. Many people associate big glossy menus with mediocre food that's a far cry from fine dining. In reality, it's a complicated reaction of customer attitudes, purchase intentions, willingness to pay, and how individuals process information. The question is complicated enough that scholars at Durham University actually researched what effect pictures and food names have on menus.

The researchers began by pointing out that the language we use to market and describe food is always changing. Today, more items are being given descriptive or ambiguous names instead of regular names. Just think of the last time you went to a fast casual restaurant like Chili's or a fast food drive-thru like Taco Bell. Chances are, your chicken salad wasn't just called a "chicken salad," but rather a "Quesadilla Explosion Salad," and your soda was a "Mountain Dew Baja Blast." Because people process information differently (some visually, some verbally), there isn't a hard and fast conclusion to whether food photos on menus are good or bad — it just depends. In short, it comes down to cultural context and the individual customer's experience and expectations.