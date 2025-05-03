Before Buying Canned Tuna, Always Check The Label For This

Canned tuna is one of those things you should always have in your pantry. It's a lifesaver when you're in a rush and only have a few minutes to make a quick tuna salad or sandwich. Sadly, like other fish, tuna has been the victim of poor industrial practices that have led to high levels of mercury in the water. Don't worry: This doesn't mean you should stop eating tuna altogether. Light canned tuna is one of the fish with the lowest levels of mercury. You may not want to eat it everyday, but it's fine to eat it regularly. That said, you will want to pay attention to the kind of tuna you're buying, since mercury levels can vary dramatically based on the species.

According to the FDA, the mean mercury concentration of light canned tuna is only 0.126 particles per million (PPM). Fresh or frozen skipjack has slightly higher levels, with 0.144 PPM. The numbers get scarier with other species. Fresh or frozen yellowfin has 0.354 PPM, while fresh and frozen albacore have 0.35 and 0.358 PPM respectively. Non-canned bigeye has the worst levels of all tuna species, with a shockingly high 0.689 PMM. This worrisome difference may be attributable to size since light and skipjack tunas are typically smaller. In the life of a fish, a lengthy life and bigger size might lead to accumulating more mercury. When shopping for canned tuna, skip the bigger species and go for light or skipjack instead.