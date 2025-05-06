The Major Canned Food Recall That Pulled 15 Millions Pounds Of Pasta Off The Shelves

There is such a thing as food so heinously good it can be eaten straight from the can without judgment. For many, Campbell's SpaghettiOs take the title for the best canned food, because there's something about spaghetti in a can that rings the bells of nostalgia. However, in 2010, the iconic canned pasta made headlines for all the wrong reasons when the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that Campbell's issued a voluntary recall of around 15 million pounds of the SpaghettiOs due to suspected under-processing.

Three different varieties of SpaghettiOs were included in the recall, including SpaghettiOs with Meatballs, SpaghettiOs A to Z with Meatballs, and SpaghettiOs Fun Shapes with Meatballs (Cars). The voluntary recall was issued after a routine inspection of the company's Paris, Texas facility led to an investigation. A spokesperson for Campbell's gave a statement saying that there was "no information indicating that any underprocessed product has reached consumers." Though if the product were to be consumed, it could cause gastrointestinal issues. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) also noted that no injuries were reported as a result of the recalled product.