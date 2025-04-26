Canned Food Recalls That Affected Millions

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The U.S. has seen a notable increase in food recalls, with the number of cases rising by 15% between 2020 and 2024 (via Trace One). This spike can be attributed to a number of factors, including the relaxation of safety protocols during COVID-19 and improvements in pathogen-detection technology. The list of recalled foods has included canned goods, which are particularly vulnerable to contamination because of their complex processing requirements. Canned food can also be particularly problematic due to its long shelf life, which means that it can sit unnoticed in pantries long after safety concerns are made public.

Canned products have been around for a while, dating back to the early 1800s when Frenchman Nicolas Appert developed a method of prolonging the life of food by sealing it in glass jars and heating it. By 1810, Englishman Peter Durand introduced the use of tin-coated steel cans. As canned food gained commercial popularity, so did the risks associated with mass production, with the first publicized incident of serious contamination taking place in 1919.

Curious to find out about some of the most significant canned food recalls in history? Take a look at our roundup of the biggest contamination scares that have rocked the canned goods industry!