The Most Common Mistakes People Make With Homemade Chicken Pot Pies

Combining crispy pastry and a hearty filling, chicken pot pie is a classic dish that's unlikely to go out of style any time soon. The savory meal brings together tender chicken pieces, vegetables, spices, and a creamy sauce, all enveloped in a flaky crust. While this dish is customizable, some of the more popular chicken pot pie veggie choices include onions, celery, carrots, and leeks, since they are good at maintaining their texture.

While making chicken pot pie may seem easy, the process involves a number of steps, including preparing the pastry and filling and then putting the two components together. This means that mastering the art of making the perfect chicken pot pie can be time-consuming — even a small misstep can throw off the balance of flavors or leave the crust soggy and unappealing. Luckily, a little patience and know-how can go a long way. Guidance on things like kneading the dough and serving the final dish can prevent costly mistakes. So we tapped a few professionals to share their expertise in the kitchen.

Ready to try your hand at a flawless chicken pot pie? Take a look at the most common mistakes people make when preparing this classic dish and how to avoid them!