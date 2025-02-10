Do You Really Need To Preheat The Oven?

Whether you're crafting a vegan pie crust or throwing together a quick banana bread, chances are your recipe kicks off with instructions to preheat the oven. For more complex recipes, preheating offers the perfect window to prep your dish so that when everything's ready, the oven is, too. However, when you're in a rush, or the recipe is short, waiting for the oven to heat up can feel like a chore — especially if you're hungry. It begs the question, do you really need to wait for your oven to preheat before popping your dish in?

Preheating gives you a better shot at achieving the golden outcome you see on your favorite online blogger's post or the elaborate cake recipe you've been dying to try. But not all recipes are that precise. Nachos, for example, are already half-cooked most of the time and simply need a quick melt of the cheese. Ultimately, whether you preheat your oven or not depends on how technical your recipe is, the type of oven you own, and, most importantly, your own preferences.