Here's How To Bake Pie Crust With Vegan Butter

There are a lot of reasons to go vegan, even if you don't commit 24/7. Unfortunately, not only can options be limited when dining out, but newly vegan home cooks might find cooking without animal products challenging. This is especially true of baking, a sometimes unforgiving culinary art that can closely revolve around butter and other animal goods.

Take a pie crust, for example, which comes out flaky and delicious thanks to the rich, creamy butter that went into the raw dough. Obviously, dairy butter is a no-go for vegan pie crust. Shortening is good for a variety of vegan baked goods, but won't give you the airy flakiness of a picture-perfect pie crust, unfortunately.

A good vegan butter will be a suitable replacement for dairy butter in pie crust. However, as with non-vegan cooking, you must begin with excellent ingredients to get excellent results. A pie crust is a simple thing with few places for shortcuts to hide, so starting with a truly quality vegan butter — and a splash of water — is essential.