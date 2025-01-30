For The Easiest Chicken Pot Pie, Reach For One Canned Product

I love a hearty chicken pot pie, but it's a pretty time-consuming dish to make from scratch. I didn't really appreciate them growing up, but as an adult, I realized that they were actually awesome and perfect for a chilly evening. If you're looking for a way to enjoy this classic dish without dedicating a ton of time to making a perfect crust, there's one pantry staple that makes it all easier: canned biscuits.

These versatile dough rounds (which you can also use for easy mini French dip sandwiches) create a golden, flaky topping for your pot pie in a fraction of the time it would take you to roll out and shape a traditional pie crust. With canned biscuits, you can create a weeknight-friendly meal that doesn't sacrifice flavor or presentation. The biscuits speed up the process and add a rich, buttery flavor that works perfectly with the creamy pot pie filling.

All you have to do is spoon your chicken mixture into a baking dish and layer the uncooked biscuits on top. Then just bake the pot pie until your biscuit crust is golden brown. The result is a bubbling pot pie with a perfectly crisp and tender crust. This basic hack makes dinner prep a breeze, and I'd even call it an upgrade to the standard pot pie.