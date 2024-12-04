You've heard of chicken pot pie and perhaps of beef pot pie, but what about a vegetarian mushroom pot pie? This earthy mushroom medley pot pie recipe, brought to us by recipe developer Kate Shungu, checks all of the comfy and cozy boxes while simultaneously checking the hearty and filling ones. Shungu is certain that any mushroom fan will love this dish, though there's a pretty good chance that those who are fans of vegetarian meals or cozy home cooking will enjoy it all the same.

Something that particularly stands out about this pot pie recipe is the fact that it could wear many hats in terms of how and when you serve it. "This comfort food meal is easy enough for a weeknight but fancy enough for a dinner party," Shungu tells us. "It's one of those vegetarian dishes that feels 'special,' like you went to a lot of work (yet it clocks in at under one hour)." So, whether you choose to serve it to your family or to a larger tableful of hungry guests, there's a good chance that they'll relish in all of your hard work. Only you have to know that, thanks to the use of store-bought puff pastry, there really wasn't too much hard work that went into the meal after all.