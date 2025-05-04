The Ice Cube Red Flag To Watch Out For At Bars

Call it a lack of respect or utter carelessness, but touching ice cubes is one of the biggest red flags when it comes to bartending hygiene. Although it seems like an innocent mistake during the busy rush on Friday night, it's actually a cardinal sin that puts the health and safety of patrons at risk.

When choosing ice for cocktails, most bartenders will grab a pair of tongs to place large cubes or an ice sphere in a drink to avoid contact. Or they'll use a scooper to slosh ice into a glass or shaker. However, if bartenders use their hands, bacteria could be transferred from their skin to the ice to the patron's glass and potentially make someone sick. Additionally, a bartender should never dip the glass directly into the ice machine. If the glass breaks in the ice bin, the ice is contaminated and could harm guests if it is used. If you notice a bartender committing these ice fouls, you have two options: refuse the cocktail and ask for a new one, or make a beeline for the exit.