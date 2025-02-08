The Important Measurement To Know If You Don't Have A Cocktail Jigger

Although having a set of high-quality bar tools at home is luxuriously convenient, a fancy cocktail jigger is not necessary for measuring a balanced, homemade cocktail. Is it advantageous? Most definitely. Does it make cocktail calculations simple? Yes, especially if you're making Alton Brown's favorite cocktail. But your kitchen likely already has gadgets that double as barware to help you measure the exact amount of your wet ingredients — gin, vodka, whiskey, or tequila — depending on what your drink calls for. Remember this simple rule: one liquid ounce from a cocktail jigger equals about two tablespoons.

Using this formula, making homemade cocktails is easy. Substitute a tablespoon for your cocktail jigger, and measure accordingly. For example, if a recipe calls for 2 ounces of tequila, carefully measure out four tablespoons. If you can't find a tablespoon, use a teaspoon, but know that the ratio is slightly different. It takes about three teaspoons to equal one tablespoon of liquid. So you'd need 12 teaspoons of vodka to equal 2 ounces (or 4 tablespoons).