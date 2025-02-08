The Important Measurement To Know If You Don't Have A Cocktail Jigger
Although having a set of high-quality bar tools at home is luxuriously convenient, a fancy cocktail jigger is not necessary for measuring a balanced, homemade cocktail. Is it advantageous? Most definitely. Does it make cocktail calculations simple? Yes, especially if you're making Alton Brown's favorite cocktail. But your kitchen likely already has gadgets that double as barware to help you measure the exact amount of your wet ingredients — gin, vodka, whiskey, or tequila — depending on what your drink calls for. Remember this simple rule: one liquid ounce from a cocktail jigger equals about two tablespoons.
Using this formula, making homemade cocktails is easy. Substitute a tablespoon for your cocktail jigger, and measure accordingly. For example, if a recipe calls for 2 ounces of tequila, carefully measure out four tablespoons. If you can't find a tablespoon, use a teaspoon, but know that the ratio is slightly different. It takes about three teaspoons to equal one tablespoon of liquid. So you'd need 12 teaspoons of vodka to equal 2 ounces (or 4 tablespoons).
Other Helpful Kitchen Tools for homemade cocktails
A cocktail jigger isn't the only bar tool that can be replaced with a small kitchen device. Refer to your cocktail recipe for a list of necessary bar accessories and get creative — chances are you've got great alternatives lying around your kitchen. A cocktail shaker (there's a difference between shaken and stirred cocktails) can easily be replaced with anything that has a lid: a travel tumbler, a mason jar, or even a protein shaker bottle. Swap a long-handle cocktail spoon for a regular spoon to stir your cocktail (it works just fine). Instead of a sumptuous mixing glass with a spout, opt for a liquid measuring cup. Really, you can turn almost any kitchen gadget into a bar tool.
Honestly, it's not so much about the tools you use as the cocktail you create — and enjoy — from the comfort of your home. Focus on quality ingredients and consistent measurements, and you'll mix up a top-notch cocktail every time.