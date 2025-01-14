How To Choose The Right Type Of Ice For Your Cocktail

Choosing the right ice can mean the difference between impressing guests with a memorable cocktail or producing a humble attempt that's off the mark. That's because ice serves many functions: chilling a drink, impacting taste, and providing a lovely aesthetic. Lucky for you, dear reader, selecting the best ice for a cocktail doesn't have to be complicated. Generally speaking, ice in any form is better than none at all, unless you're making a "neat" cocktail. If you have several types of ice to choose from, a good rule of thumb is to use crushed ice for long, sweet drinks. Large cubes are preferred when making shorter, stronger cocktails. Remember, the characteristics of your drink — and what kind of drinking experience you are trying to create — should always dictate what type of ice you use.

If you're curious about why some cocktails use cubes while others use spheres, crushed ice, or a Collins spear, keep reading. There's more strategy and science behind selecting the right ice than you might think. Consider this your personal guide to choosing ice for a cocktail — you'll discover the five most common types of ice used in cocktails and learn why choosing the right ice matters so darn much.