How Long It Really Takes To Freeze A Whole Tray Of Ice Cubes

It's the day of the big party, and you're rushing around trying to cook, clean, and tidy up loose ends. Then you remember — you forgot to make ice last night. It's 2 p.m.; guests will start arriving at 6 p.m. Do you have enough time to freeze a tray (or trays) of ice cubes?

As it happens, you do, although with some caveats. It takes approximately three to four hours for an entire tray of ice cubes to freeze through solid, but it also depends on a few factors. First, the temperature of your freezer. While most freezers are set at an ideal 0 degrees Fahrenheit (remember, they only need to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit to keep things frozen), if you keep opening the freezer again and again to grab things, it will raise the temperature within. If you have a second fridge or a chest freezer in your garage or basement, that would be the better location for faster ice cube freezing, provided you're not opening that door over and over.

You should also take into account the size of the cubes you're freezing. A typical tray will set within three to four hours, but larger cocktail cubes, like sphere ice, could take longer. Conversely, smaller cubes, like ice balls, could take a shorter period of time to freeze. The material of the tray doesn't matter so much, so plastic or silicone won't affect freeze time.

