Bread Recalls That Affected Millions

Bread has been a dietary staple for thousands of years. According to Innova Market Insights, 72% of Americans purchased bread products in 2024, with almost ⅓ of them enjoying baked goods more than four times a week. There are many explanations for our love affair with bread, from its delicious taste to its affordability and versatility. Whether it's a sourdough you made from scratch or a crusty French baguette picked up from the local bakery, bread pairs well with a huge range of ingredients from cheeses and spreads to cured meats.

On the commercial side of things, bread is relatively easy to produce, usually consisting of nothing more than flour, yeast, salt, and water. Nevertheless, things don't always go according to plan. Despite its simplicity, bread has been the subject of several major recalls over the years. From undeclared allergens to contamination with foreign objects or pathogens, recalls can shake consumer confidence but hopefully serve as a reminder to manufacturers that they must remain vigilant throughout the production process. Ready to find out more about some of the biggest bread recalls to hit the industry? We're here to bring you up to speed on the most significant baked good mishaps to hit headlines.