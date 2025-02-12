Is High-Fructose Corn Syrup Really Worse Than Sugar?

It seems like the question, "Which sugar is the worst for our health?" never really gets answered. Whether it's an apple or a doughnut, our bodies break down the sugars a food contains into smaller sugars, known as glucose, in order to be utilized or stored as energy. It seems that the argument is constantly being made that it doesn't necessarily matter what type of sugar we eat since it's all going to the same place to be converted into energy.

However, studies have shown that not all types of sugars have the same impact on our bodies. And the high-fructose corn syrup versus regular sugar debate has been one of food's most controversial discussions in recent years. It's right up there with whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza.

High-fructose corn syrup is derived from corn starch and then becomes a corn syrup where its glucose is converted with enzymes into fructose, otherwise known as high-fructose corn syrup (HFCS). This sweetener started replacing regular sugar in ultra-processed foods in the 1970s because it could withstand a longer shelf life than sugar, was more effective at flavoring, and was much cheaper. In the early 2000s, HFCS was widely publicized as problematic when researchers connected rising obesity rates to the increase of HFCS in ultra-processed foods such as sodas, candies, baked goods, chips, canned fruit, jams, fast food, and dairy products.