Are Sausage Casings Still Made From Intestines?

One of the most important aspects of a sausage link is its casing. You need a material that's light and stretchy, but ultimately strong enough to keep the meat within from exploding out of it while cooking. Historically, sausage casings have been made with a part of the intestines from animals such as sheep, goats, pigs, or cattle, but times have changed and food technology now allows us to use synthetic ones, only some of which are edible.

There are multiple types of synthetic casings available right now. The edible variety is made of collagen, which is animal-derived and can be extracted from cows, fish, poultry, and pigs alike. Then there's cellulose-based sausage casings, which aren't edible because they're made from plant fiber. Cellulose-based sausage casing is useful in that it's permeable, which means that flavor can penetrate the casing and adhere to the meat. There are also plastic casings for sausage, as well. Both cellulose and plastic casings are removed before consuming the sausages within.