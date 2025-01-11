The Upgrade That Gives Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice A Flavor Boost

When making chicken fried rice at home, it can be somewhat challenging to replicate the same flavor as a restaurant. When you don't have the time or forethought required to make perfect fried rice from scratch, a frozen version (with a little bit of extra seasoning) is an easy way to get the taste you love for less than the price of ordering takeout. Trader Joe's carries chicken fried rice in the frozen foods section, and all you need to seriously turn up the volume is a few shakes of some Goya Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning with Pepper.

Since the frozen product is seasoned pretty sparingly, adding this peppery blend boosts the flavors immensely. The chicken and rice in the frozen Trader Joe's version are already cooked, so all you need to do is follow the package instructions for preparing it in the microwave or on the stovetop. I prefer the stovetop method, because you can add more flavor to the rice if you brown it with cooking oil in a seasoned pan. In the microwave, you can sprinkle on the all-purpose seasoning before you heat it, but in a pan, add it towards the end so the spices don't burn.