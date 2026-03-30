Check Your Fridge — Peeled Garlic Brand Issued Deadly Recall Warning

Most home cooks will list garlic among their go-to seasonings in many recipes, as it's not only flavorful, but it may also help lower blood pressure and cholesterol. Who knew it could also be dangerous, though? Tops Friendly Market knows now. The grocery chain, which operates out of New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, recently issued an urgent recall bulletin regarding the Garland peeled garlic product it carries. The 6-ounce bag bears UPC codes 00068826753408 and 00071894000005. Sell-by dates are irrelevant, since the recall affects all products with these codes.

A few days earlier, Tops Friendly Market also recalled Christopher Ranch peeled garlic, also in 6-ounce bags, with a UPC code of 00007457410852. As with the Christopher Ranch product, the Garland peeled garlics were not stored at a low enough temperature. It's labeled as needing to be stored between 32 and 35 degrees Fahrenheit, while the Christopher Ranch brand should be stored between 32 and 37 degrees Fahrenheit. The coolers in which both were kept, however, have not been maintaining these temperatures consistently.

There is a chance that improperly stored garlic might pose a risk of botulism. Clostridium botulinum toxins contaminate garlic while it's still growing in the ground, but they don't really start to grow and thrive until they reach a temperature above 50 degrees Fahrenheit and are deprived of oxygen (as might be the case in a sealed plastic bag). As the most severe cases of botulism can be deadly, this garlic recall is categorized as Class 1. This highest class of food recall acknowledges a reasonable risk of illness along with the potential for fatalities.