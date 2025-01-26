Should You Store Garlic In The Fridge Or Pantry?

Garlic is one of my favorite bulb-based vegetables — and for good reason. It is delicious when cooked, it serves as a spice and herb that adds great flavor to any dish, and it has many medicinal properties that are beneficial to our health. But imagine this scenario: You buy some vegetables and realize you've bought too many fresh garlic bulbs. Don't panic. You can extend the shelf life of garlic when stored properly.

Storing your garlic in the right place and at the proper temperature is essential to ensure that you preserve its flavor, freshness, and — of course — its shelf life. Whether you're a fan of using jarred garlic or fresh garlic, when raw and peeled, garlic has a distinct pungent smell and taste. However, once those gloves hit your hot pan, its whole structure transforms, and you get a sweet, buttery, and umami taste that will elevate any recipe that calls for it; You can even use garlic in your chocolate cake. As a general rule, keep your fresh garlic in a cool, dry place with plenty of circulation — like a pantry! Avoid putting your fresh garlic in the fridge unless you want to use it within the next few days.