Jarred Vs Fresh Garlic: Is There Really A Better Pick?

Peeling garlic isn't just time-consuming, it can also make your hands sticky and smelly; and for the uninitiated, chopping it can take longer than a few minutes. If you're running late for work, have surprise visitors, or are simply craving a quick home-cooked meal without a half-hour prep, fresh garlic can be ... high-maintenance. Plus, peeled garlic can go bad within a few days, so not the best option for people who don't use it often.

In such situations, the jarred alternative steps in as a scrappy savior. Jarred garlic may lack that signature kick — and yes, it's floating in solution of oil, salt, sugar and/or citric acid that's superfluous other than the need to preserve it — but it definitely comes in handy, like dry shampoo on a bad hair day. Not to mention, it can be more cost-effective and long-lasting compared to fresh garlic and has its merits if you know how and where to use it best.

In case you're wondering, they work well in dips and salad dressings. For recipes that demand attention to garlic, like spicy shrimp scampi, roast potatoes or garlic bread, it's best to chop up a fresh batch. In the end, it is all a matter of preference. But it's always a good idea to weigh the pros and cons before taking a call.